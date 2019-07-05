Baltimore Police Commissioner: 64 Arrests In 3 Days

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the arrests of more than 60 violent repeat offenders in the city.

Harrison said as a result of the three day warrant initiative that took place on July 1st through July 3rd, a total of 64 people were arrested and 23 additional open warrants were cleared.

The crackdown began Monday and ended on Wednesday with a total of 64 arrests. All of the arrests happened in Baltimore City and were for crimes such as homicide, robberies, assault, burglary, and carjacking. Harrison says this includes the arrests of 18-year-old Donyell Morris and 17-year-old Charles Anderson who were allegedly involved in a double murder on the 1200 block of Bloomingdale Road on Tuesday. The shooting resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman. Harrison says in their pursuit, officers were able to receive signed warrants within 24 hours and make an arrest a couple days later.

The Commissioner explained that several of the people arrested had multiple open warrants which were satisfied by the single arrest.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 11 photos Launch gallery #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments 1. Black Girls Rock! Source: 1 of 11 2. Missy Elliott Source: 2 of 11 3. Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source: 3 of 11 4. Congresswoman Maxine Waters Source: 4 of 11 5. Harriet Tubman Source: 5 of 11 6. Viola Davis Source: 6 of 11 7. Ida Bell Wells-Barnett Source: 7 of 11 8. Sojourner Truth Source: 8 of 11 9. Serena Williams Source: 9 of 11 10. Rosa Parks Source: 10 of 11 11. Shirley Chisholm Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:FoxBaltimore

Baltimore Police Commissioner: 64 Arrests In 3 Days was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com