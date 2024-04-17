Listen Live
Pop Culture

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
2016 Stellar Gospel Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Gospel singer Tim Bowman Jr. and his wife Brelyn have added another member to their family, welcoming their fourth child last month. On Tuesday, March 19, Noa Alexander Bowman entered the world weighing 8 lbs., 7oz.

Early last year the couple took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy on their eighth wedding anniversary. “Well the cat is out of the bag…Happy 8th Anniversary sweetheart!! Talk about NEW BEGINNINGS! Party of 6 loading!! God did His BIG ONE with this, and I can’t even begin to tell you how grateful I am to do life with you! Cheers to more anniversaries and BOWMAN BABIES!! I love you, Bowman,” Breylyn wrote.

The Bowmans met in 2010 after being introduced by Tim’s aunt, Vickie Winans. Five years later, the couple tied the knot in 2015. Already parents to two daughters Celine, 2, and Sofie, 4, and son, Creswell, 3, Noa was the perfect addition in making their family of six complete.

SEE ALSO: Kirk Franklin’s Son Caziah Gets Engaged

Known on social media for sharing the joy they find in parenthood, the Bowmans do not shy away from sharing the love they have for their family. The couple shared photos from their first photoshoot as a family of six where Bowman Jr. is seen holding Noa, who rests in his arms while Brelyn to the side of her husband, looks down upon her son as her hand rests beneath him. Noa can also be seen in photos wearing a brown sweater onesie resting angelically on a knit blanket.

 

Congratulations to the Bowmans!

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Pop Culture

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Pop Culture

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Radio One Exclusives

Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close