Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Wonder Says He Has A Donor For His New Kidney

Stevie Wonder at Pepsi Center

Source: John Leyba / Getty

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant.

Wonder made the news public on Saturday during a performance in Britain saying that he’s going on a hiatus from touring and that thankfully, he’s already found a donor and that the procedure would take place in September.

Various outlets over the past few months had been reporting different items regarding Wonder’s health. A source told the Detroit Free Press that Wonder was battling a “serious but manageable health issue”. A jock in Philadelphia reported that Wonder had suffered from kidney failure and was already on dialysis but Stevie cleared that rumor up himself.

Prayers for Stevie. He’s been more than public in recent years not at celebrations but rather the funerals of his friends such as Aretha FranklinMichael Jackson and more.

