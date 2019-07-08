CLOSE
“Real Housewives of Potomac” Star Ashley Darby Welcomes Baby Boy [PHOTO]

Congratulations to “Real Housewives Of Potomac” star Ashley Darby & her husband Michael Darby.

The proud parents welcomed a baby boy into their family.

The new mommy shared first photos of their newborn on Instagram with this heartwarming message:

“I never thought this day would come. When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I’d finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey. The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son.”

Just days before going into delivery, Darby shared a photo of herself at the golden 40 week mark.

“Anytime now my sweet son, we have made it to the finish line! My darlings, this is the happiest feeling I could ever have right now,” she told her followers.

This is Ashley’s first child and Michael’s third.

Congrats!

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

“Real Housewives of Potomac” Star Ashley Darby Welcomes Baby Boy [PHOTO] was originally published on getuperica.com

