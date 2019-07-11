CLOSE
Inspirational Lifestyles: Putting God First

In these times money has become our god, and the body, soul, and spirit of man are disregarded and neglected to gain more, achieve more, and pursue more. Excessive material possessions have ruined the sanctity of family and marriage. We work longer and harder, and even though the money may be coming in, we stand to lose much more like our health, the chance of making memories, and recreation time to enjoy all that God has given us. God has designed us to work, but he also created us for rest.

God lives by the principle of rest, and we see this principle while he was creating the earth, the bible tells us that “On the seventh day God rested” (Genesis 2:2 NIV). God considers rest holy that’s how serious this topic of rest is. Long before God gave the laws to the Israelites, God declared the Sabbath as holy and necessary. God later commanded his people to celebrate the Sabbath as a lasting covenant between him and them. (Exodus 31:16)

God is the designer of all creation, and he knows what we need better than we do. God knew the earth, the soil, the trees, the birds, the fish, the cattle and all other creation would need rest. Giving up one day out of seven days to the Lord is a sign we trust him as our provider, and we rely on him to sustain us and not our own strength. God is about rest, and he said because the children of Israel were disobedient in the wilderness and because they refused to believe him, they will not enter his rest. (Psalm 95:10 – 11)

As we look across the globe many diseases are arising, people are suffering from hypertension, anxiety, and fear and the medical field is working tirelessly to find cures for them all. Perhaps if we pursued the rest of God the way we seek money and material stuff, we might find the cure we are looking for. Let us pursue God’s rest today!

Exodus 20:8-10
8Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy.
9Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work:
10But the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates:
Exodus 23:12
12Six days thou shalt do thy work, and on the seventh day thou shalt rest: that thine ox and thine ass may rest, and the son of thy handmaid, and the stranger, may be refreshed.
Exodus 31:16
16Wherefore the children of Israel shall keep the sabbath, to observe the sabbath throughout their generations, for a perpetual covenant.
Psalm 95:10-11
10Forty years long was I grieved with this generation, and said, It is a people that do err in their heart, and they have not known my ways:
11Unto whom I sware in my wrath that they should not enter into my rest.
Devotions provided by Inspirations by Lisa from Pastor Lisa Singh http://hgmny.org/pastor-lisa-singh   courtesy of https://my.bible.com/reading-plans/9174-pursuing-gods-rest

