More money is being delegated to supporting tourism projects in the state of Maryland.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration announced the 109 matching grants on Thursday.

The funds will support tourism projects and activities that draw visitors to the state’s 13 certified heritage areas and expand economic development.

All of Maryland’s counties and the city of Baltimore have at least part of a state-certified heritage area within their boundaries.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Maryland Governor Announces $5 Million in Tourism Grants was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: