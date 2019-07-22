CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tamela Mann Asking For Prayers While Recovering From Surgery [VIDEO]

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Prayers are going up for Tamela Mann as she recovers from undergoing surgery. According to the Christian Post the gospel singer had to undergo a double knee replacement.

Mann shared a message to fans on Instagram and said, “Hey everybody … surgery was successful. Thank you for your prayers. I haven’t gotten up and walked yet but that’s coming…I just love everybody I just thank my family and all you guys prayers out there and all the calls I got, I really appreciated and I couldn’t [have] made it without everybody, so thank you so much.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

While Mann was in surgery her family wore t-shirts that read “#TeamMann” in the waiting room.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The day before the surgery Mann announced it on Instagram asking everyone for prayers through this process.

She said, “I’m nervous, so my nervous energy is … I’m really emotional so I may be crying a little bit but y’all be praying.”

SEE ALSO: David and Tamela Mann Glorify God After Grandkids Were Involved In Car Accident

Although Mann is a busy entrepreneur and entertainer she will have to take a break to recover. We will continue to keep Tamela Mann in our prayers.

Tamela Mann Asking For Prayers While Recovering From Surgery [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Tamela Mann

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close