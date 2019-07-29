Wendy Williams’ upcoming biopic is going to give us a deeper look into her life than we expected.

According to TMZ, the Lifetime biopic, titled Just Wendy, will show Williams’ life from age 10 to 55 and there isn’t much she is leaving out. The film will cover her past with being fat shamed, her drug abuse, her sex life and even a date rape she experienced at the hands of a well-known musician.

The 55-year-old will also be sharing her experiences with racism and sexism as a top radio host. Her marriage to her soon to be ex-husband Kevin Hunter will be included in the flick too.

As far as the cast goes, no one has been picked by the talk show host wants to pick actors that are not well-known. She also made it clear that she will be behind the scenes and will not be playing any role in the film.

The biopic, which is being produced by Will Packer, is slated to premiere sometime in 2020.

Wendy Williams’ Will Open About Past Drug Abuse, Date Rape And More In Biopic was originally published on getuperica.com