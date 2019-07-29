This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is giving us a summer lower body bench workout. Dawn challenges us with exercises that include mountain climbers, bench jumps, tricep bench dips and more.

She believes the earth is your gym so find a bench and workout!

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier’s Summer Lower Body Bench Workout [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

dawnstrozier Posted July 29, 2019

