SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart?

An incident Saturday in Porter, Texas happened where a teenager allegedly urinated on a shelf in a Walmart. The incident took place at the Walmart located at 23561 US-59 and video of the incident was shared on social media, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged 15-year-old whizzer was with a group of other teens to attempt to steal a case of beer but they were stopped at the door by Walmart staff, according to deputies. What the staff didn’t realize, the 15-year-old had urinated on a shelf near the beverage aisle as they were leaving the store.

It’s not the first video in recent days to emerge on social media of the act. A woman is wanted after she allegedly urinated on potatoes at a Walmart in Western Pennsylvania. Walmart staff in both incidents sanitized the area.

Charges are expected to be filed against both parties.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate these types of vulgar acts. Tampering with consumer products is not only morally reprehensible but can be a felony offense by which offenders will be charged,” the sheriff’s office said.

Walmart issued the following statement:

“This obscene conduct is outrageous and disappointing. As soon as we were notified, we sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We take this seriously and are working with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to find those responsible.”

Brandon Caldwell Posted July 30, 2019

