Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a miracle. 

“Yesterday a parent’s worst nightmare happened to us,” Nelson wrote on Instagram under a collection of photos that showed the severity of the wreck. “We got that ‘call’ that our son was in an accident.” 

The white car Drew was driving had been flipped with more damage to the front of the vehicle. Drew was the only person involved in the accident and was “completely coherent” when his parents arrived to the scene. 

“He has a few bruises and soreness but he’s alive and well. All tests came back normal. Paramedics said his vitals are better than mine. The car is totaled but my son is fine,” Nelson said. “I was at peace the entire time. While at the scene I kept hearing Travis Greene: ‘My son is breathing, my son is living!’”

While asking for prayers, Nelson spoke on the power of God declaring, “One thing I know for sure is that the Divine protection of the Lord is real! My son is covered by the Blood of Jesus.” 

So yesterday a parents worst nightmare happened to us. We got that “call” that our son was in an accident. We rush briskly to the scene to discover that he was the only one involved, and he was completely coherent. He has a few bruises and soreness BUT he’s ALIVE AND WELL. All tests came bk NORMAL. Paramedics said his VITALS are better than Mine 🙌🏾. The car is totaled but my son is fine! I was at peace the entire time. While at the scene I kept hearing @travisgreenetv “My son is breathing, my son is living!” (Inserts heavy tongues) whew !!! 🙌🏾 – One thing I know for sure is that the Divine PROTECTION OF The Lord is REAL! My son is COVERED BY THE BLOOD OF JESUS. Pls say a prayer for @youknowdrew__ – He has a destiny that WILL BE fulfilled. – Now anybody that knows me – knows that there’s a dance coming!!!! • MY DANCE will crush Satan UNDER my Feet and I declare, I’ve got VICTORY!! 💯💯🙌🏾 @chrisnelson26

Our prayers are with Drew!

Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com

