CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Mario Lopez: It’s ‘Dangerous’ For Parents To Label Their Children Trans At A Young Age

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 23, 2019

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

You might have noticed Mario Lopez was trending on Twitter earlier today and wondered why. The Extra host appeared on “The Candace Owens Show” (we don’t know why) and made a comment about parents allowing their children to label themselves trans at a young age.

In response to Owens comment about raising Hollywood children as trans, calling it “dangerous” and sparking the hashtag #IstandwithMarioLopez in the process.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“I’m blown away too,” Lopez replied. “I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their children… if you come from a place of love, you can’t go wrong.”

He added, “But, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way and you think you’re a boy or girl, I think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination then,” he continued. Lopez said it’s “alarming” and there may be repercussions later on.

While some tweeters took offense to Mario’s statement or stood with him, others are wondering why he visited Owen’s show in the first place.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Mario has since issued an apology after offending the LGBTQ community. “The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” he said. “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

What say you readers?

 

Mario Lopez: It’s ‘Dangerous’ For Parents To Label Their Children Trans At A Young Age was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

LGBTQ , mario lopez

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Mario Lopez: It’s ‘Dangerous’ For Parents To Label…

You might have noticed Mario Lopez was trending on Twitter earlier today and wondered why. The Extra host appeared on…
08.01.19
Chief Deputy Tiffany Green Becomes First Black Female…

Angela Alsobrooks announced on Tuesday that Tiffany D. Green has been appointed the new Fire Chief of Prince George’s County…
08.01.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close