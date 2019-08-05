CLOSE
Baltimore
Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend Ends with City Hitting 200th Homicide

Baltimore’s Ceasefire Weekend ended on a low note with the city logging its 200th homicide.

Ceasefire Weekends, a segment of the citywide Safe Streets initiative, are held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on the first weekend of the month in February, August, and November and Mother’s Day weekend and are typically accompanied with rallies and community gatherings.

The city also opened its 12th and latest Safe Streets Baltimore site, Woodbourne-McCabe, Sunday in a rowhouse at York Road and Sheridan Avenue. With the motto “Stop shooting, start living,” the Safe Streets program tasks reformed criminals with mediating neighborhood disputes, using their street credentials to intervene before disagreements erupt into violence.

A total of seven shootings were reported over the weekend despite the ceasefire call. The fatal one, involving a 32-year-old woman who was found sitting in the driver’s seat of her car in the 4300 block of Seminole Ave. Saturday afternoon with gunshot wounds to her head and chest. She later died at University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center.

Detectives are searching for a man wearing a black T-shirt and shorts and red sneakers who was seen running from the area. The six other shootings happened on Friday.

