Isaac Carree Releases New Single ‘HER’ & Announces New Album

Source: Shanachie Entertainment / Shanachie Entertainment

Isaac Carree launched his career over 25 years ago and earned himself several awards including a Stellar and Dove. It’s been nearly six years since since he’s released music, but he’s finally back with a new single and album announcement.

Fans will love the song “HER” and they should be excited about the album “No Risk…No Reward.”

Carree said about his music, “There’s no one like me because God only made one me and I’m comfortable doing me. So I embrace whatever comes with that!”

His new album is slated to be released in the fall and he also penned his first book “Service: My Words. My Life. My Truth,” as well as launched his own music conference called The Plug.

As for his single “HER” it’s a beautiful anthem dedicated to women from their men. The song has heart warming lyrics over a nice beat. He even shares Bible verses that he reads that makes him think about her.

Carree tributes it to his wife Dietra and said, “I love my wife. She deserves NOTHING but the best! We’ve grown together, we’ve had our ups and our downs but she stuck with me by my side. She’s loyal, she’s a prayer warrior, she’s the mother of our child, so this song embodies how GRATEFUL to God I am for HER!”

Check out the new single “HER” by Isaac Carree below!

