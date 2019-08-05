Actress Pays Tribute To Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes With One-Woman Show

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes has been gone for 17 years and actress Kerisse Hutchinson is making sure her legacy continues to live on. Hutchinson wrote and is starring in a one-woman show in Atlanta, GA that honors the late TLC member titled 2 to the Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes.

In the play, Hutchinson portrays Lopes and gives a personal view of her last days and her spiritual journey during her career. Hutchinson wanted to give the audience a close look into who Lopes was, who she described as “layered.”

“I could probably research her forever and find new thing,” she told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “I think she would be proud of this play. I think it is continuing her legacy. I want people to have a better understanding of who Lisa was, not just externally, but internally and spiritually.”

Hutchinson added that she feels that if Lopes was still alive, she too would be a part of the theater and would appreciate a tribute like this.

“This play really allowed me to delve into who she was, not just being a member of TLC, but really as a person,” Hutchinson told WABE. “Through my ten years of research, I became more intrigued with her as an artist and as a woman, than just with her music.”

If you want to see the one-woman show for yourself and you are in the Atlanta area, it is showing at the Synchronicity Theater until Aug. 11.

