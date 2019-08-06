GRIFF’s Prayer: Back To School Shopping For Backpacks [VIDEO]

Some schools are back in session and back-to-school shopping is never easy. GRIFF mentioned that they now have bulletproof backpacks that are $200.

He mentioned that besides those kids also want fancy backpacks with superheroes or name brand ones.

GRIFF shared that some kids only get to pick a plain color.

He also added that with the plain colored ones the kids will get blessed oil.

Larissa Mendoza Posted August 6, 2019

