Aldis Hodge Shares How He Prepared For The Role Of Bryan Banks

Entertainment
| 08.09.19
This weekend the story of Bryan Banks will be released and told through a movie. Aldis Hodge from films such as “What Men Want” and “Straight Out Of Compton” will play Banks.

Hodge was truly excited about the opportunity to play Banks for this film.

For those that don’t know the story of Bryan Banks, he was a NFL prospect in high school and was falsely accused of a crime. Despite the evidence that proved he didn’t do it, he still spent 5 years in prison.

During that time Banks studied the law and managed to exonerate himself.

After getting out of prison he ended up playing for the Atlanta Falcons and continues to help fight for others freedom.

Make sure you listen to the full interview up top and go check out the movie this weekend!

