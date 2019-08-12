Kierra Sheard Teams Up With Missy Elliott For Her New Song ‘Don’t Judge Me’ [VIDEO]

Entertainment
| 08.12.19
Dismiss

Kierra Sheard is back and this time she’s teaming up with Missy Elliott for her new song “Don’t Judge Me.” This fast beat song is so relatable and has been receiving great responses from fans.

Sheard shared that at times when she’s at concerts or doing certain things people make comments about it on her social media pages.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She doesn’t want to be judged for having fun at a Beyonce concert or doing things that make her happy.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Beyond music, Sheard is also making her name for herself in the jewelry industry. She recently developed ‘Faith Brace’ after wearing charm bracelets, but not understanding what some of the charms meant.

Each one of her bracelets have Biblical references and she’s so excited about this new project.

Make sure you watch and listen to Kierra Sheard’s new song “Don’t Judge Me” featuring Missy Elliott and let us know what you think!

Kierra Sheard Teams Up With Missy Elliott For Her New Song ‘Don’t Judge Me’ [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

kierra sheard , Missy Elliot

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
“You Literally Had One Job And You Couldn’t…

Simone Biles is still raising awareness about the issue and the pain of her experiences.
08.12.19
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…

On the fifth anniversary of the teen's tragic death, has the lesson that Black lives matter really been heard or…
08.09.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green. You could fly for free…
08.09.19
El Paso Churches Assist In Community’s Recovery After…

Churches in El Paso, Texas are offering prayers, blood and counseling to victims of the recent mass shooting at Walmart that…
08.08.19
Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike And…

The singer, dancer, and fashion enthusiast can now add creative director to her growing list of talents.
08.08.19
Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers Leading…

Galveston police are apologizing after a dramatic photo went viral on Monday with two horse-mounted officers leading a handcuffed Black…
08.07.19
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
“Feel Better” Black Rag Doll Made To Be…

A rag doll was pulled from a dollar store in New Jersey after numerous complaints were filed over the language…
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…

Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of…
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close