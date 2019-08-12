‘The Kitchen’ Cast Talk Crazy Childhood Punishments & Reminisce About Their Favorite ’70’s Music

Entertainment
| 08.12.19
Dismiss

Any movie starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish & Elizabeth Moss all together is definitely a must see flick. The funny ladies kept their comedy, but brought the drama in their latest film, The Kitchen, based on a 1970’s comic book of the same name.

The Kitchen tells the story of the wives of Irish mobsters who take over organized crime operations in the 1970s in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood after the FBI arrests their husbands. The Andrea Berloff directed flick also features Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, with Margo Martindale, Common, and Bill Camp in supporting roles.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

I caught up with a few of the film’s stars as they dished on everything from their favorite tunes from the 1970’s to the worst whooping they ever got as a kid. Melissa shared a hilariously interesting story about the time her mom tore up and took away her beloved Prince poster when she was a young teen:

“I was completely outraged, I got home from school and I had the Prince 45 that opened into a poster. And it was of course Prince laying on an altar with just like a sheer puprle piece of fabric on it. And I came home and my mom had taken it apart, cut it up, and it was just like two squares that said 1999. And she had roughly stapled it. I was like “Where’s my Prince poster”. Shes like did you buy it for the poster or the music. I was like “BOTH!”

Check out the full interview above and catch The Kitchen in theaters now!

‘The Kitchen’ Cast Talk Crazy Childhood Punishments & Reminisce About Their Favorite ’70’s Music was originally published on www.globalgrind.com

The Kitchen , Tiffany Haddish

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why…

On an Instagram post that has been deleted he opened up to the world about how he's been feeling.
08.13.19
Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman

How the lovebirds met and how long they have been married is unclear.
08.13.19
“You Literally Had One Job And You Couldn’t…

Simone Biles is still raising awareness about the issue and the pain of her experiences.
08.12.19
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…

On the fifth anniversary of the teen's tragic death, has the lesson that Black lives matter really been heard or…
08.09.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green. You could fly for free…
08.09.19
El Paso Churches Assist In Community’s Recovery After…

Churches in El Paso, Texas are offering prayers, blood and counseling to victims of the recent mass shooting at Walmart that…
08.08.19
Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike And…

The singer, dancer, and fashion enthusiast can now add creative director to her growing list of talents.
08.08.19
Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers Leading…

Galveston police are apologizing after a dramatic photo went viral on Monday with two horse-mounted officers leading a handcuffed Black…
08.07.19
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close