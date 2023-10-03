Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, Reverend Ron Harrison speaks about the Conflict between Worry and Prayer.

This Motivational Moment was inspired by a message preached by the late Pastor Arthur Crowley, Jr. of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Capital Heights, Maryland. In his message, he made a simple, yet profound statement:

“If you’re going to pray, why worry? And if you’re going to worry, why pray?”

Worry and prayer are polar opposites and cannot occupy the same space at the same time. Prayer overcomes worry, doubt and fear. Worry neutralizes our faith and cancels our prayer. Worry suggests we doubt the Lord’s provision, protection and promises. Worrying and praying at the same time indicates a confused state of mind. James chapter 1, verses 6 through 8 says “Let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive any thing of the Lord. A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.”

(Originally aired on 10-1-23)

The Conflict Between Worry and Prayer – A Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com