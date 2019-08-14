From singing on the stage of BET’s “Sunday Best” to releasing his own music, contestant Brandon Gaines continues to show off his strong vocals for the Lord. Gaines participated in the gospel competition for season 7 and since then has been traveling with gospel legends, Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond and more.

He recently released his debut singer “Great Are You Lord” and is truly excited about sharing it with the world.

Gaines said, “This single speaks of the sovereignty of God. Some people don’t understand the expressiveness of praise but when I first heard this particular song, it literally provoked my praise from a personal place. I dealt with chronic asthma growing up and nearly lost my life at age two from an asthma attack. My mother was the one who literally ran blocks to the hospital with me in her arms through downtown Baltimore. I’m alive because of the breath of God…because of His purpose and plan. These lyrics are my truth, therefore I will glorify Him with intensity and passion through the very thing that almost caused me to die.”

Church is where his musical journey began at the age of 9. Gaines was influenced by Dorinda Clark Cole, Smokie Norful and others growing up.

Fans should be excited to know that a full album is slated to be released in 2020!

Darrel Walls of The Walls Group said, “Man…This dude cannot lose. One of the greatest songs ever written married with one of the greatest singers. Perfect.”

How Almost Losing His Life Inspired Brandon Gaines Of BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ New Single ‘Great Are You Lord’ was originally published on getuperica.com