CLOSE
Exclusive
HomeExclusive

7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year

23822191

Source: Creatas Images / Getty

It’s that time of year again where students are heading back to school and preparing for another year of learning. School can be tough and you may find it hard to say motivated. Here are 10 bible verses that will help get you through the school year and to remember that God is always with you.

Join our newsletter to get the latest music, breaking news, and more!

Proverbs 3:5-6

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Philippians 4:13

“I can do all this through him who gives me strength.”

Philippians 4:6-7

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Joshua 1:9

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Proverbs 4:23

“Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. Keep your mouth free of perversity; keep corrupt talk far from your lips. Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you.”

Psalm 20:4

“May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.”

James 1:5

“If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year was originally published on praiseindy.com

Bible

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘We Have Medicine:’ Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case…

The last time Abel and Ola Osundairo were in Lagos, it was shortly after the Jussie Smollett attack.
08.20.19
Rising Housing Costs Are Making Black Residents Physically…

New data on health across the U.S. shows that high housing costs are harming Americans’ health – and that some…
08.20.19
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
The IRS Says Mary J. Blige Owes $1M…

via BlackAmericaWeb/NY Magee, EURweb.com: According to Bossip…MJB owes the IRS money for failing to pay taxes on on the money…
08.19.19
Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why…

On an Instagram post that has been deleted he opened up to the world about how he's been feeling.
08.13.19
Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman

How the lovebirds met and how long they have been married is unclear.
08.13.19
“You Literally Had One Job And You Couldn’t…

Simone Biles is still raising awareness about the issue and the pain of her experiences.
08.12.19
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…

On the fifth anniversary of the teen's tragic death, has the lesson that Black lives matter really been heard or…
08.09.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green. You could fly for free…
08.09.19
El Paso Churches Assist In Community’s Recovery After…

Churches in El Paso, Texas are offering prayers, blood and counseling to victims of the recent mass shooting at Walmart that…
08.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close