Hillsong Worship Singer Recovering After 9-Hour Brain Surgery

Last week, Hillsong Worship singer Chelsea Taylor suffered a brain aneurysm after leading worship service at the Hillsong Church’s Sydney campus and is now recovering after a nine-hour surgery to repair the damage.

In a statement posted to Instagram when it happened, the Hillsong Worship group asked for prayers.

“She has just come through a 9 hour brain surgery and we are believing for no more bleeds complete healing and miracles in Jesus name — we are not out of the woods by any means — tonight she is in ICU but we believe in Jesus, his resurrection power and for hope to appear,” the statement read.

With the power of prayer, Chelsea’s mother says she’s already been moved out of the intensive care unit.

“Chelsea pulled the life-support out … She is talking and trying to get out of bed. Honestly this is a miracle,” Hillsong group member Cassandra Langton shared after talking with Chelsea’s mom.

We will continue to keep her in our prayers!

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 8 hours ago

