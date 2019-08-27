Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

It’s come to our attention that kids are returning back to school unprepared. In today’s prayer, GRIFF jokingly suggests using this last week of summer to do a quick overview with children in addition to school shopping.

GRIFF’s Prayer For Kids Going Back To School was originally published on getuperica.com