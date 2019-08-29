CLOSE
Go Blue Sis! Sasha Obama Heads To The University Of Michigan

The 18-year-old former First Daughter is heading to the Harvard of the Midwest this fall.

President Obama Attends Tampa Bay Devil Rays v Cuban National Team Baseball Game In Havana

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

 

While Malia Obama is away at Harvard University, her little sis Sasha Obama is on her way to the “Harvard of the Midwest.”

According to Detroit News, Sasha was seen on the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus attending summer freshman orientation and this week she had men believed to be Secret Service agents by her side.

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea

“I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me,” said Zach Lassen, a third-year film student told the newspaper. “I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes.”

While Lassen said some of his co-workers were annoyed by all the extra security, he didn’t mind at all.

“It’s pretty cool.”

A rep from UM would not confirm Sasha’s enrollment, telling the Detroit News, “We cannot confirm the enrollment of any student. Classes do not start until next week, and we are weeks away from official enrollment information.”

While we know that Sasha’s parents, former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama attended Ivy League schools for their undergrad degrees—Columbia University in New York City and Princeton in New Jersey—students at UM seem excited that this Big Ten school is where the former First daughter wanted to go.

“I think it’s cool that even though her family went to Ivy League schools, she decided that UM was the caliber high enough to match that of an Ivy League school,” Jessica Brinser said.

Brinser wishes Obama well.

“We hope she finds her fit here just like we all have,” she said. “We all love it here. We hope she does, too.”

Folks had plenty to say about the teen’s choice of college, that, and they were relieved to know that this was why she was trending on Twitter.

It’s unknown at this time what the 18-year-old’s major will be.

Sasha will join the ranks of other famous Black UM alumni including famed opera singer Jessye Norman, actor David Allen Grier, baseball great Derek Jeter, and the iconic James Earl Jones.

Congrats Sasha! You will make the perfect Wolverine!

