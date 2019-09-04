Faith Walking: I Love You LaShawn Daniels. Rest In Peace! [VIDEO]

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

We’re remembering the life of LaShawn Daniels who was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident in South Carolina. He was 41 years old.

Known to those closest to him as Big Shiz, the music industry is paralyzed with grief. That includes our own Erica Campbell who’s trying to cop with the loss of her friend. She talked about it in today’s Faith Walking.

Jeremiah 5:4 says: Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.

2 Corinthians 12:9 says: But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.

REMEMBER: If you love someone, tell them often.

