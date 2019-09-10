CLOSE
Chance The Rapper Decides To Postpone Tour To Focus On Family

Congrats to Chance The Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley celebrting the birth of a new child in their life.

Chance shared a beautiful post of himself with his daughters on Instagram with this caption: “I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work,” he explained.

Chance The Rapper Decides To Postpone Tour To Focus On Family was originally published on www.praisecleveland.com

