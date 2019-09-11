CLOSE
CeCe Winans, Lecrae & More To Perform At Dove Awards 2019

This year’s Dove Awards is set to be action-packed as new performers were announced to hit the stage to celebrate the award show’s 50th anniversary.https://twitter.com/GMADoveAwards/status/1169679526995156993

CeCe Winans, Lecrae, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Brian Johnson and the Bethel Music Band are all scheduled to perform. They’ll join already announced performers: TobyMac, Hillsong Worship and Kirk Franklin. 

SEE ALSO: Lauren Daigle, For King & Country And Kirk Franklin Lead As The 50th Annual Dove Awards Nominees Announced

“We pride ourselves on using the Dove Awards stage to showcase the diversity of our genre and this year is no exception,” Gospel Music Association (GMA) President Jackie Patillo said in a press release. “It’s going to be a memorable night and we can’t wait to reveal the rest of the line-up.”

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea

SEE ALSO: Must-See Photos From Dove Awards 2018

Yes, more to be announced! 

Christian music’s biggest night goes live in Nashville on October 15! Catch it when it airs exclusively on TBN on October 20 at 8 p.m. PST. 

CeCe Winans, Lecrae & More To Perform At Dove Awards 2019 was originally published on getuperica.com

