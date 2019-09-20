CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

Inspirational Lifestyles: SELAH- Defining Rest In The Age of Productivity (Eat At His Table) Day #2

Black man sitting in chair posing for cell phone selfie

Source: Kolostock / Getty

Eat at His table. 

It’s easy to find rest when the waters of life are calm, but what about when they’re stormy? What happens when we seem surrounded by the enemies of anxiety, sleeplessness, looming deadlines, sickness or division?

FLT INSIDE VOTING

David puts words to the concept of rest in the midst of chaos in Psalm 23. God offers a table to us, a place of rest and renewal and community, in the presence of our enemies.  No matter where we are or what pounds at our door, He invites us to sit with Him and eat at His table.

Today, stop and listen to this: Because God extends an invitation and not an order, we have a choice—to remain in the fight for our sanity and safety, or to step off the battlefield and into intimacy and communion with Jesus. While we make time to get closer with Him and to take in The Bread of Life and Living Water, He fights our battles for us.

Find a minute or two to sit with God. Get to know His thoughts; take in the Bread of His Word. Answer His invitation to intimacy and communion and victory over chaos.

Inspirational Lifestyles: SELAH- Defining Rest In The Age of Productivity (Eat At His Table) Day #2 was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…

A powerful movie has critics predicting awards.
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River, Gives…

  Inspirational artist Lecrae recently got baptized in the Jordan River.  He shared this monumental moment on his social media…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform ‘I Got…

Chance The Rapper and Kierra Sheard teamed up for a vibrant, energetic performance of “I Got You (Always and Forever)”…
09.19.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.19.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.19.19
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…

Cokie Roberts, the longtime ABC News political journalist has died due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75. A…
09.18.19
Gospel Radio Awards To Honor Mary Mary &…

Mary Mary is going to be recognized for their contributions to gospel music in an upcoming award show! 
09.13.19
Actress Melissa Joan Hart Reflects On Mission Trip…

Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed special details about her mission trip to Zambia with World Vision USA. Hart took…
09.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close