According to Fox 45, City Police have identified the woman pulled from the Inner Harbor on Sunday morning as 23- years- old Tashaye Murphy.

Police confirm her car went into the Harbor around 5 Sunday morning in Fells Point.

The woman was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital in serious condition where she later died.

City Police Identify Women Pulled From Car In The Harbor was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted September 24, 2019

