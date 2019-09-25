CLOSE
Donnie McClurkin Celebrates ‘Live In London’ Anniversary; Discusses Gospel, Church & Music 20 Years Later [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Gearing up for an international concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of his international live recording of his Live in London and More album (1999) that featured his big hit “We Fall Down,” Donnie McClurkin released a new song called “There Is God.” It speaks to generations coming back to the foundation of God and today, he spoke about what that means for Christians with Erica Campbell and GRIFF. Listen below!

