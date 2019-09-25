Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Gearing up for an international concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of his international live recording of his Live in London and More album (1999) that featured his big hit “We Fall Down,” Donnie McClurkin released a new song called “There Is God.” It speaks to generations coming back to the foundation of God and today, he spoke about what that means for Christians with Erica Campbell and GRIFF. Listen below!

SEE ALSO – Donnie McClurkin Shares Horrifying Photos Of His Near-Fatal Car Accident

Donnie McClurkin Celebrates ‘Live In London’ Anniversary; Discusses Gospel, Church & Music 20 Years Later [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

