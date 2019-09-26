CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Trailer for ‘Heavenquest’ Released, A Christian Fantasy Film [Video]

Empty Seats Against White Background

Source: Alem Omerovic / EyeEm / Getty

We’re getting our first look at Heavenquest from King Street Pictures.

The fantasy film is inspired by the classic Christian novel “A Pilgrim’s Progress,” and will be released digitally on Oct. 25th and 26th.

Check out the trailer below.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

CLICK HERE to read the full story.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Trailer for ‘Heavenquest’ Released, A Christian Fantasy Film [Video] was originally published on www.praisecleveland.com

faith-based films

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender…

The actress and activist excitedly describes her role.
09.26.19
Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Attacking A 59-year-old…

Two teens were arrested after punching a 59-year-old man at the  Great Frederick Fair over the weekend. The teens, 15…
09.23.19
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…

A powerful movie has critics predicting awards.
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River, Gives…

  Inspirational artist Lecrae recently got baptized in the Jordan River.  He shared this monumental moment on his social media…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform ‘I Got…

Chance The Rapper and Kierra Sheard teamed up for a vibrant, energetic performance of “I Got You (Always and Forever)”…
09.19.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.19.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.19.19
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…

Cokie Roberts, the longtime ABC News political journalist has died due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75. A…
09.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close