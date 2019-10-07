CLOSE
National News
Erica Campbell Addresses How the Media Twisted Her Take On Self-Pleasure [Exclusive Video]

Source: Candice Hight / Radio One Digital

During her backstage interview at 15th Annual Praise In The Park in Atlanta, gospel icon and host of nationally syndicated morning radio show Get Up Mornings with Erica, Erica Campbell addressed how the media took her position about “self-pleasuring” out of context when she made headlines recently promoting her new book “More Than Pretty.”

Check out the interview below…

