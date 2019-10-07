CLOSE
Anthony Brown Debuts Lyric Video For “Real” Featuring Jonathan McReynolds 

Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

Source: Glenn Parson / Radio One Raleigh

Anthony Brown and Jonathan McReynolds have teamed up again for a new single called “REAL,” in which they just dropped a lyrics video for. 

“Who is right there, every time that you call,” Brown sings. group therAPy responds “My God is,” while Jonathan offers another scenario: “Who is right there to pick you up when you fall?” And the answer remains. 

WATCH: Anthony Brown &amp; group therAPy Dance For God In New Video For 'Blessings On Blessings (The B.O.B. Bounce)'

The song, which was recorded live at Brown’s church (First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro, Maryland) on May 3, will be featured on the singer’s upcoming album, 2econd Wind: Ready.

In the song, Brown takes a quick sample from Erica Campbell’s “I Luh God.” Listen to see if you can find the reference and learn the lyrics to Anthony Brown and Jonathan McReynolds’ collaboration below!

Anthony Brown Debuts Lyric Video For “Real” Featuring Jonathan McReynolds   was originally published on getuperica.com

