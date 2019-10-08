CLOSE
Entertainment
Singer Demi Lovato Gets Baptized in the Jordan River [Photos]

Demi Lovato performs at London's O2 Arena

Demi Lovato is rededicating her life to Christ after she nearly died from a drug overdose in July 2018.

The pop star was baptized in the Jordan River during a recent trip to Israel. She shared the news last Tuesday in an Instagram post detailing her experience.

“I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes,” Lovato wrote in the caption.

Back in 2018, Lovato was found unconscious in her L.A. home following a drug overdose. In her first Instagram post after her ordeal, she thanked God for allowing her to survive the incident.

She sought rehab afterwards and has reportedly been sober since.

I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel.  I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now.  Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul.  I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗

