Students At Evangelical Gordon College Awarded $75.5 Million In Scholarships 

Students at Gordon College’s financial burdens will be lifted a little as a $75.5 million donation was gifted to the school for scholarships part of its 5-year campaign to meet student needs. It’s one of the largest donations ever given to a Christian liberal arts college, according to reports. 

A press release states: “Faith Rising is a reflection of Gordon College’s continuing commitment to stretch the mind, deepen the faith and elevate the contribution our graduates make around the world,” said Dr. Michael Lindsay, president of Gordon College. “The landscape of private higher education is changing dramatically, and this campaign furthers our commitment to serving future generations while advancing our distinctive mission. Faith Rising assures Gordon will serve our students for the next 130 years and beyond.”

The anonymous donation will be put toward scholarships in hopes to lift a declining enrollment rate at the evangelical college. 

Gordon College

