Throughout the scriptures we see a clear thread of God’s heart and desire to reveal himself to the world. In many ways and to many people God has displayed his nature and glory, he does this both personally and privately and powerfully and publicly. Whatever the method He uses, it’s clear God desires to be known.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Sometimes it can feel as if God is hiding from us and withholding parts of himself, but the truth is, as we look a little closer and understand the ways in which He speaks to us, it’s clear He is not hiding at all, but rather He has removed every blockage and obstacle that’s been stopping us from seeing Him.

Over the next eight days, we are going to explore a number of passages and promises helping us see clearly God’s desires to reveal himself to us and open our eyes to his glory and wonder.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Scripture:

Habbakuk 2:14 For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea.

Source

Inspirational Lifestyles: Glory Revealed – God Desires To Reveal Himself (Day #1) was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted October 9, 2019

Also On Praise 106.1: