CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

A Colorado Pastor Shot & Killed By His Own Son

Caution Tape

Source: Richard Williams Photography / Getty

Sad news out of Colorado as members of the Lord’s Vineyard Fellowship Church in Pueblo, Colorado are mourning the loss of their Pastor, Cecilio “Roman” Ortiz, who was allegedly shot and killed by his son.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

52-year-old Ortiz died on Sunday night from a gunshot wound from his son during a drunken argument. Ortiz’s son, Malachi is now facing second-degree murder charges after the incident.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Ortiz’s wife, Roseen Ortiz told a local news station her son was very drunk when the altercation happened and didn’t realize what he had done until he was sober. After the shot was fired, Roseen called 911 and when the paramedics arrived, she says, her husband was fighting for his life.

The wife and mother also stated, her son is having a hard time dealing with his actions after becoming sober. She said, “He’s having a hard time. It was his pops. He adored him and he’s struggling. He asked me to ask his sister and nieces for forgiveness, and he said to tell the family and the church family that he was sorry.”

The mother added “If Roman could speak down from Heaven, he would say to forgive Malachi.”

Ortiz began his ministry over 20 years ago and “was loved by many.” Members of the church participated in a balloon release and potluck after the Pastor’s passing.

Source: The Christian Post

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

 

A Colorado Pastor Shot & Killed By His Own Son  was originally published on praiseindy.com

Colorado

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Racist’ Christian TV Station Slammed Over ‘Pimp’ And…

Black religious leaders boycott after accusing a network owner of racism.
10.10.19
Walking On Water: $3,000 ‘Jesus Shoes’ Filled With…

Brooklyn-based brand MSHF is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, “walking on water.”
10.10.19
A Colorado Pastor Shot & Killed By His…

Sad news out of Colorado as members of the Lord’s Vineyard Fellowship Church in Pueblo, Colorado are mourning the loss…
10.10.19
All The Times Chick-Fil-A Was A Strange &…

Chick-Fil-A has always been known to set themselves apart from their fast food competitors. For starters, it’s a Christian-based company…
10.10.19
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas By Stella…

The ad campaign features British boxer and breast cancer survivor Michele Aboro.
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Jimmy Carter Injured Getting Dressed For Church [VIDEO]

Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former president, is recovering on-the-go after a fall he made while getting ready for church.
10.09.19
Students At Evangelical Gordon College Awarded $75.5 Million…

Students at Gordon College’s financial burdens will be lifted a little as a $75.5 million donation was gifted to the…
10.09.19
Bella Thorne, Tim Tebow And Geoffrey Zakarian On 'Extra'
Tim Tebow Surprises Inmates at Maximum-Security Prison [Video]

Inmates at a maximum-security prison in Texas were treated to a surprise visit last week from former NFL quarterback Tim…
10.08.19
NFL Player Demario Davis Fined For Wearing ‘Man…

The NFL has rules against uniform alterations and New Orleans Saints Linebacker Demario Davis learned the extent of it at…
10.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close