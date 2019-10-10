CLOSE
Walking On Water: $3,000 ‘Jesus Shoes’ Filled With Holy Water Sell Out In Minutes 

Brooklyn-based brand MSHF is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, “walking on water.” They released a limited-edition NIke Air Max 97 sneaker injected with holy water from the Jordan River and they sold out within minutes after the launch. 

“We were wondering, what would a collab with Jesus Christ look like?” head of commerce, Daniel Greenberg, told New York Post. “As a Jew myself, the only thing I knew was that he walked on water.”

The holy water in the ‘Jesus shoes’ can be seen through the sole of the sneaker next to the Bible verse, Matthew 14:25 (the story of Jesus walking on water). Other Christian symbols on the shoe include a single blood drop, a crucifix attached to the laces, frankincense-scented insoles and a Latin INRI inscription that translates to “Jesus the Nazarene, King of the Jews.”

Walking On Water: $3,000 ‘Jesus Shoes’ Filled With Holy Water Sell Out In Minutes   was originally published on getuperica.com

