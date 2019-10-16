Winners at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards!

The 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards were held on on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in Nashville, TN at Allen Arena on the campus of Lipscomb University. It was a power packed evening of worship and praise and impactful performances by some of the top names in the Contemporary Christian and Gospel music industry.

The Dove Awards will air on TBN on Sunday, October 20, 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

Here is the list of the nights big winners:

Artist of the Year: Lauren Daigle

New Artist of the Year: Aaron Cole

Worship Song of the Year: “Who You Say I Am” (writers) Ben Fielding, Reuben Morgan, (publisher) Hillsong Music Publishing

Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: TobyMac, Forefront / Capitol CMG

Gospel Artist of the Year: Kirk Franklin, Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Records

Song of the Year: “You Say” (writers) Jason Ingram, Paul Mabury, Lauren Daigle, (publishers) CentricSongs, Fellow Ships Music, Flychild Publishing, So Essential Tunes

Southern Gospel Artist of the Year: Gaither Vocal Band, Gaither Music Group

Inspirational Film of the Year: Breakthrough, (director) Roxann Dawson, (producers) DeVon Franklin, Jessica Dunn

Pop / Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year: “God Only Knows” – for KING & COUNTRY, (writers) Joel Smallbone, Jordan Reynolds, Josh Kerr, Luke Smallbone, Tedd Tjornhom

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year: “This Is A Move (Live)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, (writers) Brandon Lake, Nate Moore, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tony Brown

Songwriter of the Year (Artist): Bart Millard

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Artist): Jason Ingram

Producer of the Year (TEAM): Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury

Rock / Contemporary Album of the Year: Native Tongue – Switchfoot, (producers) Brent Kutzle, Jon Foreman, Tim Foreman, Tyler Chester, Tyler Spry

Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year: Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne, (producers) Bernie Herms, Joaquin Bynum, Johnta Austin, Kc Knight, Kid Class, Makeba Riddick-Woods, One Up Entertainment, Robert Reese, Troy Taylor, Vaughan Phoenix, Warryn Campbell, Xeryus Gittens

Worship Album of the Year: PEOPLE – Hillsong UNITED, (producers) Michael Guy Chislett, Joel Houston

Bluegrass / Country / Roots Recorded Song of the Year: “I Saw the Light (feat. Sonya Isaacs)” – Josh Turner, (writer) Hank Williams Sr.

Bluegrass / Country / Roots Album of the Year: Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows – Steven Curtis Chapman, (producers) Brent Milligan, Steven Curtis Chapman

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: “I Know I’ll Be There” – Karen Peck & New River, (writers) Dave Clark, Karen Peck Gooch, Wayne Haun

Instrumental Album of the Year: Christmas – Paul Cardall, (producer) Jim Daneker

Rock / Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year: “Wildfire” – Crowder, (writers) David Crowder, Rebecca Lauren Olds, Solomon Olds

Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: “Deliver Me (This is My Exodus) (feat. Le’Andria Johnson)” – Donald Lawrence, The Tri-City Singers, (writers) Desmond Davis, Donald Lawrence, Marshon Lewis, Robert Woolridge Jr., William James Stokes

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year: “Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin, (writer) Kirk Franklin

Christmas / Special Event Album of the Year: The Advent of Christmas – Matt Maher, (producers) Matt Maher, Mitch Parks

Gospel Worship Album of the Year: Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, (producers) Kenneth Leonard Jr., Monica Coates

Children’s Music Album of the Year: Bright Ones (Soundtrack) – Bright Ones, (producers) Jacob Sooter, James Morales, Jeff Schneeweis, Mike “X” O’ Connor, Rick Seibold, Seth Mosley

Long Form Video of the Year: Only Jesus Visual Album – Casting Crowns, (director) Ashley Lollis, (producer) Kyle Lollis

Short Form Video of the Year: Haven’t Seen It Yet – Danny Gokey, (director) Ry Cox, (producer) Joel Hartz

Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year: “Tus Cuerdas De Amor (feat. Lowsan Melgar)” – Julio Melgar, (writer) Julio Melgar

Rap / Hip Hop Album of the Year: Let the Trap Say Amen – Lecrae & Zaytoven, (producer) Zaytoven

Pop / Contemporary Album of the Year: Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle, (producers) Jason Ingram, Paul Mabury

Spanish Language Album of the Year: ¿Quién contra nosotros? – Alex Zurdo, (producer) Angel “Xerran” L. Serrano

Rap / Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year: “Fight for Me” – GAWVI, (writers) Gabriel Azuenca, JRaul Garcia, Matt Cohen, Lecrae Moore

Worship Recorded Song of the Year: “Living Hope” – Phil Wickham, (writers) Brian Johnson, Phil Wickham

Traditional Gospel Album of the Year: Goshen – Donald Lawrence, The Tri-City Singers, (producers) Donald Lawrence, Sir The Baptist, Troy Taylor

Recorded Music Packaging of the Year: The Wait – David Leonard, (art directors) David Leonard, Jason B. Jones, (graphic designer) Jordan Rubino, (photographer) Elliot Eicheldinger

Youth / Children’s Musical of the Year: Straight Outta Bethlehem – (creator) Christy Semsen, (arranger) Daniel Semsen

Choral Collection of the Year: The Great American Church Songbook – (arranger & orchestrator) Cliff Duren

Musical of the Year: Welcome to Bethlehem – (creators) Joel Lindsey, Jeff Bumgardner, Heidi Petak, (arranger & orchestrator) Daniel Semsen

Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year: “When The Healing Comes” – TaRanda Greene, (writers) Geron Davis, Joel Lindsey, TaRanda Beene, Wayne Haun

Southern Gospel Album of the Year: Yes – Triumphant Quartet, (producers) Gordon Mote, Wayne Haun

Inspirational Album of the Year: The North Coast Sessions – Keith & Kristyn Getty, (producers) Fionán de Barra, Keith Getty, Kristyn Getty

