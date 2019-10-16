The legendary Clark Sisters are back!

The son of Karen Clark Sheard, J. Drew, posted to Instagram Wednesday afternoon announcing the sisters’ return to music. In his caption, Drew stated, “THE LEGENDS ARE BACK!!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

In a partnership with Karew Entertainment and Motown Gospel, the sisters will be back delivering that good gospel music we love. The sisters have not put out joint music since their 2009 holiday album, Clark Family Christmas.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

We are excited to hear this new music!

See Also: Maurette’s Interview Express: Singer Christina Bell on When She Had Her First Kiss [Video]

The Clark Sisters Are Back! was originally published on praiseindy.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: