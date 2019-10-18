EXCLUSIVE: The Clark Sisters Debut “Victory” Single, Discuss Making Of Upcoming Biopic [AUDIO]

Entertainment
| 10.18.19
Dismiss

The Clark Sisters are honored to have a movie made about their lives. People know of their singing, but it wasn’t all “sugar and cream,” Karen Clark-Sheard says. They, too, have had trials, but they want people to know their that their trials haven’t made them bitter with God. So much so, they’ve teamed up again to to release new music about his wonders called “Victory.” 

FLT INSIDE VOTING

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

In an exclusive interview with Get Up! Mornings, the sisters revealed what it was like prepping for the film and seeing it play out, what to expect from them on the music end and how even after all these years of fame, they still serve in church.

Listen below!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

See Also: The Clark Sisters Are Back!

See Also: Kierra Sheard On How She Prepared To Play Her Mother For ‘The Clark Sisters’ Biopic

See Also: Christina Bell On Playing “Twinkie” In Biopic About The Clark Sisters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

EXCLUSIVE: The Clark Sisters Debut “Victory” Single, Discuss Making Of Upcoming Biopic [AUDIO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

The Clark Sisters

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Report: Pastors of Larger Churches Are More Likely…

A new study by LifeWay Research found that pastors of larger churches are more likely to invest in counseling and…
10.21.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…

Alicia Garza, Al Sharpton and more are speaking out against Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…

Wypipo, pay attention.
10.21.19
Woman In Pastor David E. Wilson’s Alleged Sex…

The scandal continues...
10.21.19
Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready…

Pastor Mark Burns hit a new low.
10.18.19
7 items
Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic…

See photos from their born-again experience inside… 
10.21.19
Aveda Salon Charged A Curly Haired Customer A…

Isn't that discrimination?
10.18.19
Author Alice Walker Responds To Homophobic Actress Fired…

The icon behind the franchise has a message for Oluwaseyi "Semi" Omooba.
10.16.19
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…

Tarana Burke addresses Aziz Ansari, Louis C.K. and comedians who joke about sexual assault like Dave Chappelle.
10.16.19
California Leads The Charge By Signing A Bill…

California is the first state to impose this ban.
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close