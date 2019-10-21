CLOSE
Funeral Services Announced For Congressman Elijah Cummings

Congressman Elijah Cummings

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Funeral arrangements for Congressman Elijah Cummings were announced Sunday.

He died last Thursday morning at the Gilchrist Hospice Care at the age of 68.

On Wednesday, October 23, there will be a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Morgan State University’s Murphy Fine Arts Center, immediately followed by a Community-Wide Celebration of the Life of Congressman Cummings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, October 24, Rep. Cummings will lie in state in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. A formal ceremony will be held in the morning, which will be open to Members of Congress, the Cummings family and invited guests. Following the ceremony, there will be a public viewing.

On Friday, October 25, funeral services will be held at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore. A wake with a public viewing will begin at 8 a.m. followed immediately by funeral services at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Cummings family requests donations are made to the Elijah Cummings Youth Program, Morgan State University or Howard University.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Funeral Services Announced For Congressman Elijah Cummings  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

