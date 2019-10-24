CLOSE
Prayers Up: TobyMac’s Son, Truitt McKeehan Passed Away, He Was 21

Christian rapper TobyMac’s oldest child has died suddenly, a representative confirmed, but few details about the death were released immediately.

Truett Foster McKeehan, 21, was an aspiring rapper who released songs and videos online as Truett Foster, truDog, TRU and Shiloh.

The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed he died Wednesday.

According to the Nashville Emergency Communications Center, the Nashville Fire Department responded to the home at 10:50 a.m. for a report of a person in cardiac arrest.

Nashville Fire Department spokesman confirmed McKeehan was pronounced dead on arrival.

TobyMac wrote this song “Scars” on his latest record for his son, Truett.

The Praise 106.1 family is praying for TobyMac and the entire McKeehan family.

