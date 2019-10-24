Christian rapper TobyMac’s oldest child has died suddenly, a representative confirmed, but few details about the death were released immediately.

Truett Foster McKeehan, 21, was an aspiring rapper who released songs and videos online as Truett Foster, truDog, TRU and Shiloh.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed he died Wednesday.

According to the Nashville Emergency Communications Center, the Nashville Fire Department responded to the home at 10:50 a.m. for a report of a person in cardiac arrest.

Nashville Fire Department spokesman confirmed McKeehan was pronounced dead on arrival.

TobyMac wrote this song “Scars” on his latest record for his son, Truett.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The Praise 106.1 family is praying for TobyMac and the entire McKeehan family.

Source

Prayers Up: TobyMac’s Son, Truitt McKeehan Passed Away, He Was 21 was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted October 24, 2019

Also On Praise 106.1: