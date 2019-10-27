CLOSE
National News
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

Houston Area Begins Slow Recovery From Catastrophic Harvey Storm Damage

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday.

The possible bomb threat was called in around 12 p.m., just an hour into Sunday service.

Officials at the church, as well as authorities, immediately responded to the threat at the church located on 3700 Southwest Freeway but did not find an incident.

Police are still investigating as to how credible the threat was and who called it in. Lakewood Church recently grabbed headlines when reports of senior pastor Joel Osteen inviting Kanye West to Sunday service surfaced online.

Last month during Tropical Storm Imelda, the church offered shelter to those who were affected.

