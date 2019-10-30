CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Issa Celebration! How The Women Of ‘Empire’ Slay on Set

Empire put together a video celebrating the dope women who make the show.

FOX's Empire Season Six - Gallery

Source: FOX / Getty

Empire fans have probably been bummed for the past couple of weeks because the show has been pre-empted by the World Series. Now, if you’re also a baseball fan this is probably still a win for you, but the rest of us just want our show back. Will Lucious and Cookie die? Will Becky and Giselle’s record label finally get off the ground? We’ll soon find out. But speaking of Cookie, Becky, and Giselle, let’s not act like the show would be what it is without dynamic actresses like Taraji P. Henson, Gabourey Sidibe, Nicole Ari Parker, Tasha Smith, Vivica A Fox, and then some!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Empire is a show that has placed women of color in the director’s chair with Gabby Sidibe and Tasha Smith being among those who have directed. Taraji P Henson is set to direct this season, and the executive producer is a woman of color. In other words, Empire’s divine feminine is all the way live, and they have decided to celebrate with this adorable video compilation featuring some of its brightest lady leaders!

Enjoy! And don’t forget to tune into Empire on Fox, Tuesday nights at 9PM/8PMc.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

 

Issa Celebration! How The Women Of ‘Empire’ Slay on Set  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

empire

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Press Room
Lecrae, Singer Natalie Grant & More Join Kirk…

Several more gospel artists and members of the contemporary christian industry have joined Kirk Franklin’s boycott of TBN, the Gospel…
10.30.19
Homegoing Arrangements Announced For Industry Executive, Bobby Burwell

Robert “Bobby” Burwell, CEO of REBII Entertainment Company passed away Friday, October 25th.  Bobby was a major fixture in the…
10.30.19
Kirk Franklin Takes Action Against TBN and The…

  Kirk Franklin, broke his silence today on social media about the blantant disrespect that he has encountered at the…
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…

Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday. The possible bomb threat was…
10.28.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…

While some Kanye West fans are still waiting for Jesus Is King, one particular Kanye fan is more than welcome to see…
10.28.19
Prayers Up: TobyMac’s Son, Truitt McKeehan Passed Away,…

  Christian rapper TobyMac’s oldest child has died suddenly, a representative confirmed, but few details about the death were released…
10.25.19
Micah and Heidi Stampley Mourns The Lost of…

(ATLANTA, GA) October 22, 2019 – It is with a heavy heart that the Stampley family would like to announce the…
10.23.19
Report: Pastors of Larger Churches Are More Likely…

A new study by LifeWay Research found that pastors of larger churches are more likely to invest in counseling and…
10.21.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…

Alicia Garza, Al Sharpton and more are speaking out against Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.
10.21.19
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…

Wypipo, pay attention.
10.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close