Mr. Griffin: Shedding Your Shell [Video]

GRIFF’s dealing with some tough losses and his heart is heavy. It’s reminding him that we are spiritual beings having a physical life and it’s important to cling to the Lord for guidance and wisdom. Press play above for the full message.
