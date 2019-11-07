Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“For each one should carry their own load.” – Galatians 6:5

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains the importance of taking ownership over your life and being responsible for yourself. Press play above for the full message!

Ericaism: Be Responsible For Yourself [Video] was originally published on getuperica.com

tkminspired Posted November 7, 2019

