Tracee Ellis Ross Is Total Curl-Fection On Allure Cover

The Pattern Beauty founder and "black-ish" star is having a pretty amazing fall!

Launch Of Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern Beauty

Source: Morgan Lieberman / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross is truly having her own Bad Gyal Fall.

Not only did the 47-year-old stunner launch her natural hair care line Pattern, she’s back this season for black-ish and mixed-ish (a comedy she narrates, co-created and produces), but she’s been killing the magazine game.

Not only was she the cover girl for Glamour UK’s November issue, but she is gracing us again on the cover of Allure.

As part of their “See Yourself, See Each Other,” series partnership with Ulta, Ross looks fresh on their digital cover rocking a brown Bottega Veneta jumpsuit, a Gucci earring (worn as a brooch) and Mateo green drop earrings.

Of course, she used her own Pattern products to achieve her signature curls.

 

 

(Sidenote: I have to say, I love the fact that Ross looks very natural in this picture. Too often, covers are aggressively lit and photoshopped, but not this one.)

In her interview, Ross admits that she worried that for the initial launch of Pattern at Ulta, they were going to stock too much product, but she soon realized that within days all 1200 Ulta locations basically sold out of her line.

She also shares what this line for Black women means to her.

“It was about actually expanding the paradigm and allowing us to see ourselves in all of our beauty,” Ross tells Allure. “To have our beauty reflected back to us in imagery and in [a] narrative that was about who we are, and our legacy and our power.”

 

 

As we previously reported, Pattern is serving up something for everyone including two serums, three conditioners, a leave-in conditioner, shampoo, a shower brush, hair clips, and a microfiber towel. (The price ranges from $9-$42.)

That and Tracee understands that for all of our hair, we need larger bottles! Who really uses only a dime to quarter-sized amount of conditioner? Not the kid.

“Large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. Unique formulas packed with luscious & safe ingredients. Accessible pricing, because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower. And gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history & makes us all feel like the royalty that we are. #RockYourPattern,” Tracee wrote on Instagram back in September.

 

BEAUTIES: Have you tried Pattern yet?

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Total Curl-Fection On Allure Cover  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tracee Ellis Ross

