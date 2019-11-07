CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Michelle Obama Teams Up with Celebrity Friends For Voting Initiative

Michelle Obama‘s non-partisan, not-for-profit When We All Vote campaign is off to a roaring start!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Our forever First Lady announced her “voting squad”, who were chosen to help her get as many people registered to vote in the 2020 election as possible, on Instagram.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Voting is an essential part of democracy and in order to build the best America possible we all need to let our collective voices be heard at the ballot box.

Click HERE to get involved!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

Michelle Obama Teams Up with Celebrity Friends For Voting Initiative  was originally published on getuperica.com

Michelle Obama , voting

Videos
Latest
Two Nuns Return From African Missionary Trip Pregnant

The Catholic Church is investigating after two nuns in their Sicilian order returned from an African mission trip pregnant. Text…
11.08.19
Michelle Obama Teams Up with Celebrity Friends For…

Michelle Obama‘s non-partisan, not-for-profit When We All Vote campaign is off to a roaring start! Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
Conservative Trolls Blast Ilhan Omar’s Divorce When Trump…

The MAGA fanatics strike again.
11.06.19
Street Preacher Sues City For $300K Over Alleged…

A street preacher is suing for more than $300,000 after he said officials in an Oregon city stopped him from…
11.05.19
Catholic Diocese Donates $50K to 3 Black Churches…

A Roman Catholic diocese is lending a helping hand after a series of arson attacks on black churches in Louisiana…
11.05.19
Lawsuit Against Christian Business That Refused to Make…

The Kentucky Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit last Thursday against a Christian business that refused to make t-shirts for a…
11.05.19
Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player…

You might feel violated just watching it.
11.05.19
Praise 106.1 Is Standing With Dr. Tony Evans…

  Pastor Tony Evans is asking for all people of faith to pray for a supernatural intervention as his wife battles…
11.04.19
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Press Room
Lecrae, Singer Natalie Grant & More Join Kirk…

Several more gospel artists and members of the contemporary christian industry have joined Kirk Franklin’s boycott of TBN, the Gospel…
10.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close